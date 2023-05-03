STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $89.56 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. STP has a market cap of $89.56 million and $3.71 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,530.69 or 0.99978100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000102 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04636805 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,285,942.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

