Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $77.66 million and $5.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.52 or 0.06542294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,740,327 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

