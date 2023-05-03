Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $77.92 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $77.92 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.18 or 0.06557286 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,731,849 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

