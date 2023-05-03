Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 98,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,845. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

