Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 98,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,845. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
