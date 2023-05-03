Substratum (SUB) Price Up 120.7% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 120.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $310,225.64 and approximately $21.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 120.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.91 or 0.99997109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00079343 USD and is up 116.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

