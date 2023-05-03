Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,849. The stock has a market cap of $966.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

