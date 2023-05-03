Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.1%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 338,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,529,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
