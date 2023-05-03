Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 51.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 27.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $28.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. 4,092,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

