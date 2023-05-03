Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.50-$11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 28.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $29.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

