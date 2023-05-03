Susquehanna Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $195.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.08. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $307.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

