SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

