Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share.

Symbotic Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 168,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

