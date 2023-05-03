Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 2.4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.92). Approximately 335,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 606,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($1.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.99.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

