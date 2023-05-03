T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.83. 1,765,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

