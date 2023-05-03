Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.