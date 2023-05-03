Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
