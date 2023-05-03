Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

