Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Up 1.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. 468,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 943,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Tattooed Chef Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading

