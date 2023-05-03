Teekay (NYSE:TK) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.19 billion 0.43 $78.41 million $0.76 6.82 Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.29 $29.51 million $2.10 1.02

Analyst Ratings

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teekay and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 6.59% 5.33% 3.17% Imperial Petroleum 30.42% 39.22% 9.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teekay beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd. The Teekay Tankers segment offers conventional crude oil tankers and product carriers. The company was founded by Jens Torben Karlshoej in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

