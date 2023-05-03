Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 42,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,823. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
