Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 42,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,823. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

