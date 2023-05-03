TELUS (T) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.85. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cormark boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.91.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

