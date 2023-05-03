TELUS (TU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Stock Down 0.6 %

TU stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TELUS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,076 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

