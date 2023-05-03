Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Terex Trading Up 3.2 %

TEX stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

