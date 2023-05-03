TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $189.28 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,105,368 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,797,120 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

