TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.73

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.73 and traded as low as C$24.92. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$26.85, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$488.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.07.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$177.20 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

