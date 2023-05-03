Texas Permanent School Fund Has $40.99 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $16.51 on Wednesday, hitting $420.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $424.80. The company has a market capitalization of $399.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

