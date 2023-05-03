Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 32,098,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,666,359. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

