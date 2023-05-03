Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

