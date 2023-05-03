Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,294 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.14. 271,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,067 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

