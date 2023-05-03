Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

