Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 274 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $366.30. 153,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.66. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.