TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.