TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

