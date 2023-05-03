The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $138,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

