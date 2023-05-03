The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

