The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. 443,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.34. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

