The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.