The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

