The First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $739.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

