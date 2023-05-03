The First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMSGet Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $739.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

