The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,476. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

