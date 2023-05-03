The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,326. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

