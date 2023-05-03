The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Hershey worth $123,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.10. 405,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,583. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

