The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $275.95. 300,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

