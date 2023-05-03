The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. 362,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94. The company has a market capitalization of $302.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

