The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Kroger worth $156,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

