The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,470.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,470.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $509,150. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

APLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 387,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 4.84.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.