The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 403,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,568,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.12. 1,247,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,290. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.