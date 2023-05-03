The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.18. 1,462,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

