The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 153,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,155,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $157.30. 1,926,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $370.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

