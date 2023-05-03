The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 7.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 5.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PGR stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

