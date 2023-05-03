The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,581 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 16.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.26% of Progressive worth $194,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 3.4 %

PGR stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.99. 1,694,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

