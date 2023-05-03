The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. 1,572,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

