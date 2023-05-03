The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

